(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 0.80% in August 2021, trailing behind the global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI (Local) which gained 2.45% over the same period. Despite persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant and inflation, global equities were supported by the dovish comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell made at the Jackson Hole symposium.

