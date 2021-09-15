Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds advanced in August as global equities rallied driven by the dovish stance of the Federal Reserve

September 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 0.80% in August 2021, trailing behind the global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI (Local) which gained 2.45% over the same period. Despite persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant and inflation, global equities were supported by the dovish comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell made at the Jackson Hole symposium.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Billionaire hedge fund managers Cohen, Dalio tout cryptocurrencies
  2. New study reveals that institutional investors and wealth managers are placing a greater focus on altcoins
  3. SkyBridge Capital continues push into DeFi
  4. There was insider trading on NFT platform OpenSea, the $1.5 billion start-up admits
  5. Millennium Global launches systematic long/short currency hedge fund

Search


Categories