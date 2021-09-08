Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Grayscale CEO calls SEC ‘shortsighted’ after regulator’s comments on approval of a bitcoin ETF

September 8, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The CEO of the investment firm running the world’s biggest bitcoin fund sounded off on comments made by Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler about the likely approval path for the first U.S. bitcoin ETF. Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, warned on Tuesday that the SEC would be making a mistake if it granted approval to an ETF based on bitcoin futures ahead of one tied to the cryptocurrency itself.



