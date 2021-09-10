Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GameStop rallies all the way back from 10% post-earnings slide as retail investors come to rescue

September 10, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) GameStop staged a stunning intraday comeback from its post-earnings sell-off on Thursday as retail investors looked past the lack of clarity on turnaround plans and piled into the meme star. Shares of the video game retailer closed the session 0.2% higher at $199.18 in heavy trading after losing as much as 10.5% at its session low of $178 apiece.

