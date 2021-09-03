(CNBC) August’s employment report is expected to show another strong month for hiring, but it could also give a glimpse at how the Covid-19 delta variant has impacted the economy. The jobs report, set for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, is also expected to provide critical guidance for the Federal Reserve in its process of deciding when to begin trimming its bond purchases.
Friday’s jobs report is expected to be solid, but delta variant raises downside risk
