Friday’s jobs report is expected to be solid, but delta variant raises downside risk

September 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) August’s employment report is expected to show another strong month for hiring, but it could also give a glimpse at how the Covid-19 delta variant has impacted the economy. The jobs report, set for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, is also expected to provide critical guidance for the Federal Reserve in its process of deciding when to begin trimming its bond purchases.

