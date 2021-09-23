Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s Powell says Wells Fargo asset cap to stay in place until problems fixed

September 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed is closely monitoring efforts by Wells Fargo & Co to fix its problems, and that it would take appropriate actions if the bank failed to do so. In 2018, the Federal Reserve ordered Wells Fargo to keep its assets below $1.95 trillion, until it had improved its governance and risk controls following sales practice scandals.

