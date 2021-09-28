Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed Chair Powell to warn Congress that inflation pressures could last longer than expected

September 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in remarks to be delivered Tuesday, cautioned Washington legislators that the causes of the recent rise in inflation may last longer than anticipated. In a speech that he will deliver to the Senate Banking Committee, the central bank chair said economic growth has “continued to strengthen” but has been met with upward price pressures caused by supply chain bottlenecks.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge funds score taper trade hat trick:
  2. Fed Chair Powell to warn Congress that inflation pressures could last longer than expected
  3. Dallas Fed President Kaplan to retire early on Oct. 8, citing trading disclosure ‘distraction’
  4. Ford to spend $11 billion, create 11,000 jobs on new U.S. EV and battery plants
  5. Stock futures are muted as investors gauge a spike in bond yields

Search


Categories