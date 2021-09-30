(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell still expects inflation to ease eventually, but said Wednesday that he sees the current pressures running into 2022. Assessing the current economic situation, the Fed chief said during a panel discussion hosted by the European Central Bank that he was “frustrated” that getting people vaccinated and arresting the spread of the Covid delta variant “remains the most important economic policy that we have.”
Fed Chair Powell calls inflation ‘frustrating’ and sees it running into next year
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.