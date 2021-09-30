Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed Chair Powell calls inflation ‘frustrating’ and sees it running into next year

September 30, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell still expects inflation to ease eventually, but said Wednesday that he sees the current pressures running into 2022. Assessing the current economic situation, the Fed chief said during a panel discussion hosted by the European Central Bank that he was “frustrated” that getting people vaccinated and arresting the spread of the Covid delta variant “remains the most important economic policy that we have.”

