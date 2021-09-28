Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dallas Fed President Kaplan to retire early on Oct. 8, citing trading disclosure ‘distraction’

September 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan became the second regional central bank leader to resign Monday, saying he was stepping down early following a recent controversy over stock market trades he made. Kaplan’s early retirement follows an announcement earlier in the day from Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who said he will leave.

