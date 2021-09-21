Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Chicago CTA launches bitcoin managed futures program

September 21, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) After investing in the digital asset space for nearly four years, Synchronicity Futures, LLC is launching a managed futures product, the Synchronicity Bitcoin Managed Futures/Options Program for Qualified Eligible Participants (QEPs). The Program is a discretionary and long-biased, intermediate-term trading strategy utilizing CME bitcoin futures and futures options exclusively.

