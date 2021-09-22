Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt:

(Reuters) Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande’s debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

