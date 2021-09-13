Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Asset managers see record revenue, AUM growth

September 13, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Publicly-traded asset managers in North America and Europe seeing continued record growth in revenue and assets under management in the second quarter following strong market appreciation. “Recovering from the bleak early days of the COVID-19 health crisis, listed asset managers delivered healthy profit margins and are now re-investing in their businesses with renewed confidence,” said the global asset management strategy consultant Casey Quirk, a Deloitte business.

