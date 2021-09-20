(CNBC) The Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated meeting this week may not be quite as exciting for markets as some investors had been expecting in the usual choppy month of September. The meeting is the highlight of the coming week, traditionally a negative time for stocks. Stocks were slightly lower in the past week, with the exception of the small-cap Russell 2000, which ended the week up 0.4%.
As stocks enter volatile period, Fed will not rock the boat further in the week ahead
