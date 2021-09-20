(CNBC) The Federal Reserve has a big meeting on this week, one that will be held under the cloud of an ethical dilemma and will be run by a policymaking committee that finds itself with fairly pronounced divisions about the path ahead. Markets largely expect the Fed to follow the two-day session with no major decisions, but rather just the first but significant nods that the historically easy pandemic-era accommodation is coming to an end soon if slowly.
After years of being ‘squeaky clean,’ the Federal Reserve is surrounded by controversy
