(CNBC) Now might be a good time for the Federal Reserve to start worrying about inflation. August’s jobs report, besides being a big disappointment on the 235,000 headline number, also showed that wages are rising even with weak hiring. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, about double what Wall Street had been expecting, and the increase from a year ago stood at a robust 4.3%, up from a 4% rise a month ago.

