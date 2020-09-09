Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

VC investment in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space fell during H1 2020

September 9, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Global VC investment in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space fell from $4.6 billion in H1 2019 to $1.2 billion during H1 2020, due partly to COVID-19 and partly the intensifying focus on value. Digital asset platform. According to a KPMG study, titled ‘Pulse of Fintech H1’20’, blockchain consortia continued to shift away from a homogenous approach towards a focus on bringing together value chain partners to develop sector-specific, vertically-integrated use cases, during H1’20.

