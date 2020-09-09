Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The six biggest tech stocks have lost more than $1 trillion in value in three days

September 9, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The six biggest tech stocks have lost more than $1 trillion over the last three days alone, but it’s really just a dent coming off a huge rally that peaked last week. Apple, which hit a $2 trillion market cap on Aug. 19, is down about $325 billion in that time period. Microsoft’s down $219 billion, Amazon fell $191 billion, Alphabet cratered by $135 billion, and Tesla, which fell 21% on Tuesday to mark its worst single-day loss in its history, is down $109 billion in the last three days.

