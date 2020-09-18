(CNBC) For the past decade or so, the Federal Reserve has been quite effective in helping to create inflation, just not the kind that it normally targets. The Fed’s perpetually easy monetary policy, consisting of historically low short-term interest rates and trillions of dollars in bond buying, has coincided with a huge swell in asset prices, stocks in particular.
The market isn’t convinced the Federal Reserve can achieve its inflation objective
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.