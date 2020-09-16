Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Fed could still move markets Wednesday even with rates on hold for the foreseeable future

September 16, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) While committed to keeping interest rates low for the next several years, the Federal Reserve still has plenty of work to do as it steers the U.S. economy through the coronavirus pandemic. As central bank officials gather Tuesday and Wednesday for their policy meeting, a number of items are on the agenda, even as the mystery of where rates are headed has disappeared.

