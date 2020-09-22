Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock sell-off accelerates and is expected to get worse before it gets better

September 22, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock investors focused on new worries about the coronavirus and economy, selling into a market Monday that was already technically shaken and set for further declines. But Monday’s sharp sell-off was different than the September slump that has centered on tech and growth stocks. Instead it was led by the cyclical names that had been gaining on expectations for a recovering economy, and not so much by the frothy growth names that have been correcting.

