(CNBC) Chipmaker Nvidia has agreed to buy Arm Holdings, a designer of chips for mobile phones, from SoftBank in a deal worth $40 billion, the companies announced Sunday. The deal will include $21.5 billion in Nvidia stock and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion payable at signing. Softbank acquired Arm in 2016 for $31.4 billion in 2016 in one of its largest acquisitions ever.

