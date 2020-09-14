Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia to buy Arm Holdings from SoftBank for $40 billion

September 14, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Chipmaker Nvidia has agreed to buy Arm Holdings, a designer of chips for mobile phones, from SoftBank in a deal worth $40 billion, the companies announced Sunday. The deal will include $21.5 billion in Nvidia stock and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion payable at signing.  Softbank acquired Arm in 2016 for $31.4 billion in 2016 in one of its largest acquisitions ever.

