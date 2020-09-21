Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nikola founder Trevor Milton to voluntarily step down as executive chairman

September 21, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nikola announced early Monday that founder Trevor Milton is voluntarily stepping down as executive chairman. The electric truck company said the board accepted Milton’s resignation from the role and the board. Stephen Girsky, former vice chairman of General Motors and a member of Nikola’s board, has been appointed chairman of the board, effective immediately.

