(Opalesque) Asset management giant Neuberger Berman has raised more than $300m for the final close of the first NB Specialty Finance Fund. Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance (NBSF), an alternative credit offering of the $357 billion asset manager, said that it attracted committed capital from a global investor base that includes insurance companies, pension funds, asset managers, RIAs, and family offices.

