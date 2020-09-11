Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Neuberger Berman hauls in over $300m to close new alternative credit fund

September 11, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Asset management giant Neuberger Berman has raised more than $300m for the final close of the first NB Specialty Finance Fund. Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance (NBSF), an alternative credit offering of the $357 billion asset manager, said that it attracted committed capital from a global investor base that includes insurance companies, pension funds, asset managers, RIAs, and family offices.

