(Opalesque) Managed futures funds turned in another positive month in August returning 0.18%, according to the Barclay CTA Index, compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. For the year-to-date, CTAs were up 2.73% through August. “The S&P 500 extended its on-going rally to five months, prices for energy and precious metals rose and the US dollar continued to weaken against most currencies,” said Sol Waksman, president of BarclayHedge.

