Loeb’s Third Point funds erase all losses, now up for the year

September 2, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb told clients that his funds have wiped away all of the year’s earlier losses and are now in positive territory again after he overhauled the portfolio a few months ago, studding it with fast-growing technology companies. The Third Point Offshore Fund is now up 4.4% for the year after gaining 8.4% in August and the Third Point Ultra Ltd fund is up 3.6% after a gain of 10.6% last month

