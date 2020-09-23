Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

July sees second straight month of hedge fund inflows

September 23, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge funds experienced a second straight month of inflows in July, bringing in $10.5 billion as the industry continued to shake off spring’s pandemic-driven redemption trend. July’s new assets built on June’s $15.1 billion in inflows. July’s inflows represented 0.3% of industry assets, according to the Barclay Fund Flow Indicator published by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions.

