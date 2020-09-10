Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan says some employees have ‘fallen short’ as bank probes abuses of government relief funds

September 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase welcomed employees back from a long holiday weekend with a troubling message in their inboxes: Some of them may have been involved in potentially illegal activity. The bank’s operating committee, led by CEO Jamie Dimon, sent an email Tuesday morning to 256,710 employees saying that while the pandemic has brought out the best in many workers, there have been instances where customers abused the government’s coronavirus relief programs.

