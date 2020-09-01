Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JC Penney hits ‘stalemate’ with potential buyers. Lenders to make bid for department store in bankruptcy

September 1, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Talks to find a buyer for J.C. Penney have hit a “stalemate,” and time is running out to keep the department store chain alive, according to the company’s attorney.  Discussions with three potential bidders, including the mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield, had been underway and could possibly keep hundreds of stores open for business. 

