(CNBC) Markets are looking to the Federal Reserve to be a soothing force when it meets this week, but stocks could remain choppy if the central bank disappoints and as investors focus on the election and the economic recovery. The Fed’s two-day meeting is expected to end Wednesday with minor tweaks to its statement and some clarity on how it plans to use forward guidance.
Investors will look to the Fed to soothe the market this week, but that may be a tall order
