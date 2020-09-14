Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Investors will look to the Fed to soothe the market this week, but that may be a tall order

September 14, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Markets are looking to the Federal Reserve to be a soothing force when it meets this week, but stocks could remain choppy if the central bank disappoints and as investors focus on the election and the economic recovery. The Fed’s two-day meeting is expected to end Wednesday with minor tweaks to its statement and some clarity on how it plans to use forward guidance.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. Victims of New York Ponzi Scheme Recover Over $1 Billion
  2. Billionaire Michael Hintze’s CQS Hedge Fund Is Down 42.5%
  3. Dow futures jump 300 points as Wall Street tries to recover after tech struggles
  4. Nvidia to buy Arm Holdings from SoftBank for $40 billion
  5. Wall Street has wanted an Apple bundle for years — soon it might get one

Search


Categories