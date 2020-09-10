Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Investors are buying the dip for now, but the market rout is likely not over

September 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The swift correction in Nasdaq and technology stocks has cleared away some of the market’s speculative froth, but there is likely to be a period of choppiness before stocks begin a new march higher, strategists say. Stocks staged an impressive spring back rally Wednesday, but ended the day off their highest levels. The Nasdaq recovered 2.7% after a three-day 10% decline, the quickest correction ever.

