(CNBC) The swift correction in Nasdaq and technology stocks has cleared away some of the market’s speculative froth, but there is likely to be a period of choppiness before stocks begin a new march higher, strategists say. Stocks staged an impressive spring back rally Wednesday, but ended the day off their highest levels. The Nasdaq recovered 2.7% after a three-day 10% decline, the quickest correction ever.

To read this article: