Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Institutional investors back private assets despite Covid-19 uncertainty

September 21, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Institutional investors said they were ramping up their allocations to private assets from 12.8% a year ago to 14.1% over the next 12 months, with 46% stating that an increase in their allocation to private assets would help manage risk. Schroders’ Institutional Investor Study 2020 has found that private equity, infrastructure equity, and private debt were cited by investors as the main three private asset classes to which they intend to increase allocations over the next three years.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. Nikola founder Trevor Milton to voluntarily step down as executive chairman
  2. Hedge Funds Can't Possibly Survive the Nasdaq Whale
  3. CFTC Charges 4 Florida Men, 1 New Jersey Man, and Their Companies in $4.75 Million Forex Ponzi Scheme
  4. Why this hedge fund manager is betting against drug companies in the race for a Covid vaccine
  5. Global hedge funds record their best five-month performance of 12.85%

Search


Categories