(Opalesque) Institutional investors said they were ramping up their allocations to private assets from 12.8% a year ago to 14.1% over the next 12 months, with 46% stating that an increase in their allocation to private assets would help manage risk. Schroders’ Institutional Investor Study 2020 has found that private equity, infrastructure equity, and private debt were cited by investors as the main three private asset classes to which they intend to increase allocations over the next three years.

To read this article: