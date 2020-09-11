Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds prove agile and resilient as they embrace the new reality

September 11, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) New research from KPMG International and the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) finds that hedge funds are preparing to emerge from disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic more resilient, adaptable, diverse, efficient, and productive. The report, Agile and Resilient: Alternative investments embrace the new reality, surveys 144 hedge fund managers globally, representing an estimated US$840 billion in assets under management (AUM).

