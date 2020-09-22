Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s Powell tells Congress it’s up to them to provide aid to some troubled companies

September 22, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) If Congress is worried about the health of some American businesses, it’s up to lawmakers to provide support directly, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in remarks released Monday. The Fed can only make loans, which isn’t much of a life preserver for some companies, Powell said, in prepared remarks released ahead of a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

