(Reuters) A former chief compliance officer at a private equity firm pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Tuesday, obviating the need for a rare criminal bench trial expected to start this month on charges he stole information about a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation before he left the agency. Michael Cohn, 61, former chief compliance officer at GPB Capital Holdings, was charged in February 2019 with stealing information about a probe into New York-based GPB while he was still working for the SEC as a compliance examiner.

