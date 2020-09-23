(Opalesque) CoinFund, a private crypto asset investor and blockchain research, and advisory firm, announced that Evan Feng has joined its investment research team. “Evan brings to us his experiences as both a traditional fundamental long/short equities analyst at Citadel and Point72 and more recently, his passion and focuses as an independent researcher and investor in the digital asset space
