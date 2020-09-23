Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ex-Citadel and Point72 executive Evan Feng joins the CoinFund investment team

September 23, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) CoinFund, a private crypto asset investor and blockchain research, and advisory firm, announced that Evan Feng has joined its investment research team. “Evan brings to us his experiences as both a traditional fundamental long/short equities analyst at Citadel and Point72 and more recently, his passion and focuses as an independent researcher and investor in the digital asset space

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Ponzi Scheme Targeting U.S. Military Service Members
  2. Elliott and Veritas Capital submit offer for Cubic
  3. Hedge funds gain 2.64% in August
  4. Jamie Dimon says he’s OK with higher taxes on the rich, but wealth tax is ‘almost impossible’
  5. Palantir says in updated filing it expects 42% revenue growth this year to $1.06 billion

Search


Categories