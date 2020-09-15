Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow jumps more than 300 points, Nasdaq rebounds nearly 2% from worst week since March

September 15, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks rose on Monday as a slew of corporate dealmaking activity and optimism toward a coronavirus vaccine sparked a broad market rally.  The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 327.69 points, or 1.2%, to 27,993.33. The S&P 500 climbed 1.3%, or 42.57 points, to 3,383.54 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, or 203.11 points, to 11,056.65. The tech-heavy benchmark was coming off its worst week since March. 

