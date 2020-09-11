Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures up around 200 points following Thursday’s wild ride

September 11, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures traded higher early Friday morning after a volatile session in which the recent tech sell-off resumed. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up by 199 points. S&P 500 futures, along with Nasdaq 100 futures, both traded in positive territory. The Dow ended the regular session down more than 1% along with the S&P 500. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2%. All three of the major indexes had popped before closing lower.

