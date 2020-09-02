Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Directional hedge fund strategies outperformed in August

September 2, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Lyxor Peer Groups suggest hedge fund performance was up +0.5% in August, with CTAs underperforming (-1%) and Special Situations, Directional L/S Equity, Global Macro, and L/S Credit strategies outperforming (+0.6% to +1.6%). In recent weeks, the rally in stock prices went uninterrupted, with the MSCI World up +5.3% in August (as of Aug. 25th), led by Technology and Consumer Discretionary stocks.

