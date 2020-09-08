Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Citigroup Still At Odds With Hedge Fund Over Bank Payment Mistake

September 8, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) In an unusually public feud, Citigroup is engaged in a squabble with a creditor over the mistaken $900 million Revlon payments from earlier this year and the possible motivations for what happened, The Wall Street Journal .The disagreement began when Brigade Capital Management, which is a $28 billion money manager for Citigroup, disagreed with the bank over Citigroup’s aid to billionaire investor Ron Perelman in his restructuring of corporate loans for his company Revlon.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge Fund’s Buying Spree During Credit Slump Fuels 36% Return
  2. Dow futures jump 200 points in overnight trading following the worst tech rout since March
  3. SEC Charges Investment Adviser with Fraud
  4. Citigroup Still At Odds With Hedge Fund Over Bank Payment Mistake
  5. Trump again raises idea of decoupling economy from China

Search


Categories