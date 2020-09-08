(Reuters) In an unusually public feud, Citigroup is engaged in a squabble with a creditor over the mistaken $900 million Revlon payments from earlier this year and the possible motivations for what happened, The Wall Street Journal .The disagreement began when Brigade Capital Management, which is a $28 billion money manager for Citigroup, disagreed with the bank over Citigroup’s aid to billionaire investor Ron Perelman in his restructuring of corporate loans for his company Revlon.

To read this article: