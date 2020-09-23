Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple, Amazon and Google will emerge as winners from a major market shift, tech analyst Gene Munster predicts

September 23, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Long-time tech analyst Gene Munster believes big tech is on the cusp of a major shift: It’s becoming a stock pickers’ market. The Loup Ventures founder and managing partner expects FAANG stocks, otherwise known as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, will fail to collectively rally like they did during most of 2020?s record run.

