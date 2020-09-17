Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apollo jumps into impact investing with a new team

September 17, 2020 : Permanent Link

Opalesque) Apollo Global Management is venturing into the world of impact investing, following some of its biggest peers in targeting funds dedicated to sustainability. The New York-based global alternative investment manager announced the leadership team for the new platform known as Apollo Impact. Marc Becker, a senior partner at Apollo, and Joanna Reiss, who joined this month from Cornell Capital, will co-lead Apollo Impact, said the asset manager with an AUM of $414 billion

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. Apollo jumps into impact investing with a new team
  2. A low-profile investor who bet on Snowflake eight years ago is up more than $12 billion after IPO pop
  3. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway just made a fast $800 million on Snowflake’s surging IPO
  4. Hedge fund industry up 2.42 per cent in August, says Backstop BarclayHedge
  5. Hedge funds weighed down by “clunky” trading processes risk further hit from volatility spike

Search


Categories