APAC-focused PE/VC AUM at $1.29tn a record high and up 34%

September 2, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) APAC-focused private equity & venture capital (PEVC) assets under management (AUM) have surged in recent years to a record-high $1.29tn as of December 2019, marking a staggering 34% increase from a year prior, said Preqin. “Strategies targeting generally more innovative and faster-growth sectors hold the bulk of dry powder, highlighting a strong base of available firepower to tap into emerging technologies and industries,” said Mark O’Hare, CEO, Preqin.

