Altegris reemerges as an independent alternatives boutique

September 16, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Altegris Holdings and Artivest Holdings today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Matt Osborne, Altegris Co-Founder and Artivest Chief Investment Officer, in partnership with Continuum Capital Managers, co-founded by Doug Grip and Steve Vanourny, will acquire the Altegris entities and all related assets from Artivest including the mutual fund and commodity pool businesses. Mr. Osborne and Continuum will re-establish Altegris as an independent company and extend its legacy as a pioneer and proven leader in the alternative investment marketplace.

