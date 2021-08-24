(CNBC) “Despite a shot of exuberance felt across risk assets during Monday’s trading session, treasury yields remained unresponsive as technical factors within the government bond market continue to weigh on yields,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. “The Fed is still buying a massive amount of bonds and it’s possible investors may be overlooking how much impact this is having on outright yields.

To read this article: