Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tax rules for cryptocurrency investors are changing: ‘It’s the Wild West,’ says crypto expert

August 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) “It’s the Wild West right now,” says Zak Killermann, cryptocurrency publisher for personal finance site Finder.com. “Regulators are still figuring things out, so it’s important for investors to stay informed. Things can change really quickly.” The Senate recently greenlit an overhaul to the way crypto profits are reported, as part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Emergency Relief, Charges Two Florida Companies with Operating a Ponzi Scheme
  2. Hedge fund industry's AUM swells to a staggering $4.32tn in June
  3. S&P 500 doubles from its pandemic bottom, marking the fastest bull market rally since WWII
  4. Retail sales likely dipped in July as consumers held off on purchases amid Covid delta worries
  5. Fed’s Eric Rosengren backs tapering in the fall but no rate hikes until job market improves

Search


Categories