(CNBC) “It’s the Wild West right now,” says Zak Killermann, cryptocurrency publisher for personal finance site Finder.com. “Regulators are still figuring things out, so it’s important for investors to stay informed. Things can change really quickly.” The Senate recently greenlit an overhaul to the way crypto profits are reported, as part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Tax rules for cryptocurrency investors are changing: ‘It’s the Wild West,’ says crypto expert
