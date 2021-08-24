(CNBC) Stocks finished higher Monday following a volatile week on Wall Street, led by reopening stocks as the Food and Drug Administration approved its first Covid-19 vaccine. The S&P 500 added 0.8% to reach 4,479.53, just shy of a record close. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose about 1.5% to 14,942.65 to hit a record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 215.63 points, or 0.6%, to 35,335.71.

