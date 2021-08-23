(Opalesque) The private equity secondary market continues to grow and remain active with over 1,100 potential sellers and 1,450 potential buyers, revealed a study. According to Preqin Secondary Market Update H1 2021, while potential sellers of fund stakes are varied, there is no single potential source of deals that is likely to dominate the space. Family offices stand out with the largest proportion of potential sellers (14%)

To read this article: