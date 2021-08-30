(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced awards of approximately $2.6 million to five whistleblowers who provided information and assistance in three separate enforcement proceedings.

In the first order, the SEC awarded approximately $1.2 million to a whistleblower who provided valuable independent analysis based upon a complex algorithm the whistleblower developed and applied to publicly available data. The whistleblower’s information saved Commission staff time and resources and assisted the staff during settlement negotiations of an enforcement action.

In the second order, the SEC awarded over $1 million to three individuals whose information and assistance led to a successful enforcement action. While the whistleblowers held compliance roles at the company, they remained eligible for an award because they submitted their information to the Commission more than 120 days after the alleged conduct had been reported internally. The first claimant, who received the highest award, provided extraordinary assistance and comprehensive information that proved vital to the success of the enforcement action.

In the third order, the SEC awarded a whistleblower more than $350,000 for providing independent analysis that led to a successful enforcement action. Based on unusual effort and expertise developed over many years, the whistleblower identified patterns among publicly available information that allowed the Commission to quickly identify and prevent wrongdoing and to preserve assets.

“Today’s awards demonstrate the Commission’s commitment to reward whistleblowers who provide valuable information, developed either from a whistleblower’s independent knowledge or the whistleblower’s independent analysis, which substantially contributes to a successful enforcement action,” said Emily Pasquinelli, Acting Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.

The SEC has awarded approximately $959 million to 203 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10-30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.