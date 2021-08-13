(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced awards of nearly $6 million to two whistleblowers who provided information and assistance in separate enforcement proceedings.

In the first order, the SEC awarded more than $3.5 million to a whistleblower who reported valuable new information that caused the SEC to expand an existing investigation into a new geographic area. The whistleblower then provided supplemental information and assistance that helped the SEC bring the charges in the underlying enforcement action.

In the second order, the SEC awarded more than $2.4 million to a whistleblower who alerted the SEC to previously unknown conduct, prompting the opening of the investigation, and thereafter met with SEC staff, provided documents, and identified potential witnesses.

“With today’s orders, the SEC has made whistleblower awards to 14 individuals in less than a month, reflecting the SEC’s commitment to reward whistleblowers who provide new, critical information that leads to successful enforcement actions,” said Emily Pasquinelli, Acting Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.

The SEC has awarded approximately $956 million to 195 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10-30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.