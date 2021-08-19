(CNBC) Robinhood said crypto accounted for more than half of all transaction-based sales in the second quarter, and 62% of crypto revenue came from dogecoin, a meme-inspired digital coin originally started as a joke. In its first earnings report since its IPO last month, Robinhood said its revenue from crypto transactions was $233 million, up from $5 million in the year-ago quarter.

