Neuberger Berman okays Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure

August 13, 2021 : Permanent Link

Opalesque) A commodity-focused fund managed by Neuberger Berman, a multi-billion-dollar asset manager, has opened the door to exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives and investment vehicles through a subsidiary. The private investment management firm with $402 billion in assets under management (AUM) disclosed this information in Form 497 in order to comply with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR filing system.

