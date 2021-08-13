Opalesque) A commodity-focused fund managed by Neuberger Berman, a multi-billion-dollar asset manager, has opened the door to exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives and investment vehicles through a subsidiary. The private investment management firm with $402 billion in assets under management (AUM) disclosed this information in Form 497 in order to comply with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR filing system.
Neuberger Berman okays Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure
